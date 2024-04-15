© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business
Cincinnati Edition

Last-minute Tax Day tips; plus, what if you can't pay what you owe?

Published April 15, 2024 at 6:32 AM EDT
Pixabay

If you’re busy filing your taxes today you’re not alone. And if you can't make the deadline on April 15 to file, any taxes you owe are still due on that date. But filing for an extension will buy you some time.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss free filing options, extension deadlines and answer your last-minute tax questions.

Guests:

  • Michelle Abernathy, financial counselor, Smart Money

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiontaxes
Stay Connected