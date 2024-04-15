Last-minute Tax Day tips; plus, what if you can't pay what you owe?
If you’re busy filing your taxes today you’re not alone. And if you can't make the deadline on April 15 to file, any taxes you owe are still due on that date. But filing for an extension will buy you some time.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss free filing options, extension deadlines and answer your last-minute tax questions.
Guests:
- Michelle Abernathy, financial counselor, Smart Money
