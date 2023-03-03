2 more public hearings scheduled for feedback on Cincinnati's residential tax abatement overhaul

Cincinnati Council is hosting two public hearings to get feedback on proposed changes to the residential tax abatement program.

The program offers a property tax break for buildings with up to four housing units, but nearly all abatements go to single family homes. (A separate program regulates commercial tax abatements.)

Mayor Aftab Pureval introduced the measure that would reduce the value of abatements in the city's wealthiest neighborhoods, and increase value for most other neighborhoods. The measure was supposed to get a vote this week, but Council delayed action so they could do more community engagement.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will host evening sessions of her Healthy Neighborhoods Committee in mid-March.

"We've gotten a lot of good comments from the public here in City Hall, during the day during our Equitable [Growth and] Housing Committee meetings," Kearney said. "And we've decided we need to be out in the community as well so we can hear from people who haven't been able to come during the day."

Kearney says the Department of Community and Economic Development will give a presentation on "Tax Abatements 101," and council will discuss some of the concerns brought up by residents.

Council has already made several amendments to the proposed ordinance, adding bonus abatement value for properties that have a wheelchair-accessible bedroom and bathroom, bonuses for housing with two to four units, and even more bonuses for housing with more than one unit that is also located along a public transit corridor.

The ordinance is in the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee. Chair Jeff Cramerding has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday, March 21 at 12:30 p.m. with the purpose of voting on the measure; if it passes, it would be up for a final vote at Council's regularly meeting March 22.

Public hearings

Kearney says they're planning for one hearing to be on the East Side and one on the West Side.

Monday, March 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. — location to be determined

Wednesday, March 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. — location to be determined