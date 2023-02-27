Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program could change. Will it be more equitable?

Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program could get an overhaul. Council has been debating a proposal that would limit the value of abatements in wealthier neighborhoods and increase value in lower-income neighborhoods.

Councilmember Reggie Harris, who is co-sponsoring the legislation, said in a statement that proponents want property owners to pay their fair share in neighborhoods where investment is already happening, while encouraging investment in neighborhoods that need it. But critics say the plan still won’t make the program more equitable.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program could change.

Guests:



Reggie Harris, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council



Michelle Dillingham, organizer, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers



Kristen Baker, executive director, LISC of Greater Cincinnati



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: