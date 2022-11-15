Pureval marks first year as Cincinnati mayor with a challenge: 'We have to redesign the city'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval credits federal stimulus for funding many of his policy initiatives during his first year in office. Pureval gave his first State of the City Address Tuesday night in an auditorium at historic Union Terminal, announcing new efforts on local gun regulation and land use reform.

In his address, Pureval touted a “new culture” at City Hall, one that abandons the "dysfunction and chaos of the past" in favor of "debates and disagreements out in the open."

"Our number one priority coming into City Hall was public safety, and it remains our number one priority," Pureval told WVXU in a previous interview.

So far this year, 70 people have been murdered in the city; that’s about a 17% decrease from this time last year.

"I'm really proud of the fact that we're down on homicides, but no one is declaring victory," Pureval said.

Homicides are still trending higher than before the pandemic, when homicides and shootings spiked nationwide. Cincinnati had two straight years of record-high homicides — 94 — in 2020 and 2021. So far in 2022, homicides are up about 26% compared to 2019.

One of the first actions of the new council was to declare gun violence a public health crisis.

New gun legislation on the way

Pureval used the State of the City address to announce two pieces of gun legislation coming in the next few weeks: a city law prohibiting people convicted of domestic violence from ever legally possessing a firearm; and a city law to require safe storage of firearms.

"This administration has spent more on mental health than any other administration previous to us," Pureval said, touting the pilot Alternative Response to Crisis program and a record high Human Services Fund. "But limiting access to illegal guns must also be part of that analysis and that equation."

The two proposals are only possible now because of a temporary injunction on a 2019 state law that prohibits local gun-control legislation. As the Columbus Dispatch reports, the city of Columbus sued the state, saying the law violates cities' home-rule authority.

When Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh issued a temporary injunction about two weeks ago, Columbus City Council quickly announced new gun-control legislation. The legal status of the injunction is uncertain, however. On Friday, McIntosh stayed the preliminary injunction.

Pureval says Cincinnati's proposed gun laws are critical, even if they end up being short-lived.

"I'm in this seat for a limited amount of time, and I'm going to do everything in my power to get guns off of our streets," he said. "If that means these laws are only in effect for a year or less than that will have been worth it."

On funding initiatives

Pureval highlighted significant funding for pedestrian safety and affordable housing.

"Because of the American Rescue Plan, not only did we not have to [cut basic services], we could make strategic investments into our priorities. Those investments, however, are one-time investments; we were very careful not to take on funding liabilities from those American Rescue dollars, because we knew they wouldn't last."

And when those funds run out, the city is projected to face a deficit as high as $50 million in 2026. That’s partly due to the expected increase in remote work, which could reduce the city’s single largest source of revenue: the earnings tax.

Pureval announced Tuesday the creation of a new commission to evaluate the city’s financial position and recommend necessary changes, using the model of the Smale Commission in the 1980s. Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller will chair the new commission.

"[The commission] will do a deep dive on our budget, will create an economic development plan for the city, and will engage in robust community engagement to ask our constituents, what are their funding priorities?" Pureval said.

He says an increase to the city’s earnings tax is one possible solution.

"What's also on the table is cuts; also on the table is shared services with the county," he said. "When I say everything's on the table, I mean it. It would be foolish for us to predetermine the conclusion of this commission. It would also be foolish for us to take anything off the table."

More specifics are expected in early December, with work beginning soon after.

The future of zoning and housing

Pureval says the two biggest issues that will define Cincinnati for the next generation are the budget commission and comprehensive land use reform.

"Cincinnati was designed to be car-centric; we were designed to be segregated; and we were designed to concentrate poverty," he said. "If we want to create a Cincinnati that is dense and diverse; walkable, with good public transportation; a Cincinnati that is truly a world destination for young talent, we have to redesign the city."

He points to zoning that prohibits anything but single-family homes in over 50% of the city’s residential areas and parking requirements that he says prevent economic development. Pureval says the administration is close to rolling out significant changes to zoning with input from the community.

"I'm under no illusions that this will be easy," he said. "But we've already started a lot of community engagement on the front-end starting with Council Member [Reggie] Harris's housing summit last summer."

A series of roundtable discussions followed, and Pureval says a few draft ordinances on land use reform will be ready for more specific public feedback early next year.

Pureval concluded his first State of the City Address with a challenge.

"We will demand more of ourselves. We will reject the expectations of what our ceiling is. It is the honor of my life to be on this journey with you, and I promise you now: our best days have yet to come."

Watch the full address now on the city's Facebook page.