Cincinnati officials to declare gun violence a public health crisis

Cincinnati officials are expected to declare gun violence a public health crisis on Tuesday. Council Member Meeka Owens introduced the resolution, and all nine council members support it.

Owens says guns are a leading cause of premature death in the United States.

"This is everything from domestic violence, to mass shootings, to suicide, to accidental shootings — all of these things matter," she said.

Although overall crime is at a 10-year low in the city, shootings have not yet dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Cincinnati tied the record for gun-related homicides last year, with 84 deaths.

Owens says the resolution is a promise to the public that the issue is a top priority.

"We are signaling that our approach has to be comprehensive, and that we are allocating resources in the right places to do that," she said. "Something else that we are signaling is that this is something that can be rooted in data and evidence-based practices and research in how we solve this issue."

Victims of gun violence are disproportionately Black, making up 87% of all homicide victims in Cincinnati last year.

"When we look at social determinants of health … your zip code basically can determine your life expectancy," Owens said. "When you add on trauma, when you add on poverty, when you add on addiction, when you add on the fact that young people in brown communities are dealing with this, and then being able to try to go to school and learn, these are things that affect cognitive development."

Other cities including Washington D.C. and New York have made the same declaration.

The public health crisis declaration has the support of all nine council members. It will be up for a vote in committee Tuesday.