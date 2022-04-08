© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

From the Metaverse to a pig-shaped truck, hackathon sparks ideas to control litter

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
1 of 3  — rethink litter graphic board
An artist illustrated each litter pitch throughout the hackathon event.
Becca Costello
2 of 3  — Team Pig 311
Team Pig 311 won first place with their idea to make a garbage truck shaped like a pig.
Becca Costello
3 of 3  — InnoVation Girls
Thirteen-year-old Elizabeth Klocek accepted the second-place award on behalf of her team with InnoVation Girls
Becca Costello

A hackathon this week generated dozens of ideas for how Cincinnati can better control litter. Close to 20 teams spent a few days working on projects, culminating in Friday's pitch session.

The winning team, Pig 311, pitched a special kind of garbage truck to get people talking – one shaped like a giant pink pig. Mark Gillespie is a building inspector with the city; he says Cincinnati needs a litter mascot.

"So every time you're gonna pass this garbage truck, you're gonna talk about it," Gillespie said. "You're gonna say like, Hey, that's Do you remember the pink pig? And it builds on a brand that's already well established."

Second place went to a team of girls ages 10 to 17 for their idea to use technology, including NFT's and the metaverse, to tackle the problem. Thirteen-year-old Elizabeth Klocek pitched the idea.

"One of the technologies is the extruder, which can turn little bits of plastics into any shape you want, and implement those shapes into chandeliers and art pieces for bars and restaurants all over Cincinnati," Klocek said.

Council Member Liz Keating hosted the hackathon. She says dozens of good ideas didn't win a prize, but could still become part of the city's trash response.

The city manager's office will look at all the pitches and determine which ones are feasible.

