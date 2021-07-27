-
A coalition of environmental and religious groups wants to reduce the number of plastic grocery bags floating around Cincinnati. The B.Y.O. Bag coalition…
Covington is resurrecting its litter and graffiti removal program as the city continues to attract new development.Beginning June 5, crews will…
Cincinnati's vice mayor said Monday the city needs to be accountable for clearing litter and weeds off city owned lots just like it is cracking down on…
Cincinnati and Hamilton County leaders are trying to cut down on litter across both communities. That could include creating a countywide collaborative to…
Cincinnati Council could vote in a few weeks on a proposal that would let the city do a better job with litter and weed enforcement in the city's…
Keep Cincinnati Beautiful is teaming up with the Ohio Department of Transportation for a clean-up project Saturday focusing on the city’s dirtiest…