Adopt-a-Spot program relaunches with new funding, city support

A renewed program aims to make the city cleaner, one block at a time. Keep Cincinnati Beautiful relaunched the “Adopt-a-Spot” initiative with new funding and city support.

Executive Director Jonathan Adee says he has a goal of 1,000 Cincinnatians adopting spots. He estimates that would remove a million pounds of trash from city streets.

“That doesn't eliminate litter, but what it does is it creates a culture whereby litter is unacceptable,” Adee said. “Those people who are just not letting litter fall to the ground in the first place — that's going to be what the real difference is.”

Individuals, organizations and businesses can adopt spots. That commits them to taking care of their area monthly by removing weeds, cleaning vacant lots and reporting graffiti. Keep Cincinnati Beautiful will provide supplies.

The Adopt-a-Spot program began years ago, but “fell by the wayside” without enough oversight and resources, according to a Keep Cincinnati Beautiful press release.

A private donation coupled with $60,000 for the program in the city budget are funding its revitalization.

Adee says the new iteration of Adopt-a-Spot emphasizes building community.

“It is bottom up and it's about reaching out to your neighbors and saying that collectively we need to make a difference,” Adee said.

The removal of trash can create neighborhood change beyond aesthetics.

Councilmember Anna Albi says cleaning up vacant lots through Adopt-a-Spot has the potential to reduce crime and violence in neighborhoods.

“I know not every spot that gets adopted is going to have that big dramatic shift, but I feel confident that Adopt-a-Spot will have a positive impact on our neighborhoods by demonstrating our pride in our community and providing residents a safe and clean space to hang out with family and friends,” Albi said.

Keep Cincinnati Beautiful created a map of adoptable spots online.