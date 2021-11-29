Cincinnati has a growing litter problem

Litter complaints in Cincinnati are piling up. According to an Enquirer analysis of city records, 2021 is on pace to equal 2018, the year with the highest number of complaints in the last 10 years.

Just two days after winning election, Cincinnati's incoming mayor Aftab Pureval announced he would make one of his priorities cleaning up the city, which he says suffers from illegal dumping. According to the Enquirer, illegal dumping is one of the biggest contributors to blight. An Enquirer review of 2020 court cases finds the city filed 20 illegal dumping cases.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Cincinnati's growing litter problem and how the city plans to address it are Enquirer City Hall reporter Sharon Coolidge; breaking news reporter Briana Rice; Cincinnati City Council Member Jan-Michele Kearney; and Keep Cincinnati Beautiful Executive Director Jonathan Adee.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: