Man arrested for vandalizing VP JD Vance's Cincinnati home

A Cincinnati man has been arrested on charges he broke windows at Vice President JD Vance's house in East Walnut Hills.

Hamilton County Court records show authorities arrested William Defoor early Monday morning in connection with the incident. The Vances visited Ohio last week but were not at the house at the time of the damage.

Defoor, 26, is charged with vandalism, criminal trespass, criminal damaging and obstructing official business. Court records show Defoor, who lives in the Hyde Park neighborhood, faced vandalism charges in 2024 and was sentenced to undergo treatment for mental health issues.

"An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President," a statement from the Secret Service reads.

"Shortly after midnight on Monday, January 5, the man was physically detained by Secret Service agents assigned to the Vice President’s home. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio.

The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed."

This story is developing and may be updated.

