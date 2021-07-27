live event

-
WVXU will air a live broadcast of President Obama's speech from The City Club in Cleveland, OH on Wednesday, March 18 beginning at 3 pm.
-
Ken Rudin (The Political Junkie) and Neal Conan (former host of Talk of the Nation) will talk all things politics with you and special guests, plus…
-
Beginning at 10 pm, Statehouse News Bureau Correspondent Karen Kassler and WOSU's Mike Thompson will be providing live election night coverage from…
-
Cut Copy - one of the highlights of MPMF 2011 will be featured in a live concert broadcast from KCRW and NPR Music.KCRW's Metropolis, the premiere…
-
WVXU proudly hosted Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, the NPR Quiz, on Thursday, October 24. Thanks to all of the 3300+ fans who filled Cincinnati’s Music Hall.…
-
The first Cincinnati visit of the NPR quiz, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me happens Thursday, October 24 at historic Music Hall. It’s taken seven years of asking,…
-
September 10, 2013 at 9pmNPR will offer live anchored coverage of President Obama’s address to the nation tonight. It is expected that he will make his…
-
August 28, 2013 at 2pmIn honor of the 50th Anniversary Of The March On Washington, we present live, anchored coverage of the event in Washington D.C. by…
-
91.7 WVXU is proud to welcome the NPR quiz show Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me to Cincinnati for a live broadcast recording on Thursday, October 24. This…