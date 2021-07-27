live theater

-
A two-character play featuring two historical figures who had a tempestuous friendship is coming to the stage of Newport's Falcon Theatre starting Friday,…
**On March 12, Ensemble Theatre announced a temporary suspension of performances due to the coronavirus outbreak. They are working to determine…
Destiny of Desire, the next play on the stage at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, is described as an homage to Latin American soap operas, written by…
OTR's Know Theatre is ready to open Audrey Cefaly's Alabaster as part of the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere project. Andrew Hungerford,…
Gilbert and Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore will receive a rare local production from Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts from February 21-March…
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati continues presenting fun, family musicals perfect for young audiences, and their next production is no exception.…
The Oscar Wilde classic play, The Importance of Being Earnest, is being presented by the Mason Community Players from February 14-22 at their venue,…
The life of iconic 50's rocker Buddy Holly is coming to Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park starting January 18.The star and music director of Buddy: The…
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati continues its tradition of presenting a locally written and performed family musical during the holidays. ETC's Producing…
The story of young wizards in training sounds vaguely familiar, but a new parody version is coming to the stage at Over the Rhine's Know Theatre. Puffs,…