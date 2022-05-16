'School Girls: Or the African Mean Girls Play' tackles colorism at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

The acclaimed off-Broadway show School Girls; Or the African Means Girls Play, runs through May 22 at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

It’s the last show at the Playhouse’s Marx Theatre before it’s demolished for the new mainstage theater scheduled to open in 2023.

The show is set in Ghana and combines a coming-of-age drama with sharp comedy. It also tackles the issue of colorism, defined by author Alice Walker as “prejudicial or preferential treatment of same-race people based solely on their color.”

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the production — and some of the themes it addresses — are the production’s Assistant Director Piper N. Davis; and the actor playing the role of Headmistress Francis in the production, Burgess Byrd.

Davis also is the leader of the Playhouse Perspectives Series on colorism, which will host a conversation about colorism at 6 p.m. May 16. The conversation is free, but registration is required by calling the box office at (513) 421-3888 or visiting cincyplay.com.

More information about School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play is available online, too.

