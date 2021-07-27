-
Author Julia Koets, who holds a doctorate from the University of Cincinnati, released The Rib Joint: A Memoir in Essays this past November. She joins our…
-
Local author Sara Bennett Wealer has just released her latest YA novel, Now & When, a romantic tale featuring a mysterious website. Barbara Gray welcomes…
-
Around Cincinnati kicks off National Poetry Month with local writer and poet Quanita Roberson. She’s in the studio with Barbara Gray to talk about the…
-
Meet Dani McClain, The New Writer-In-Residence At The Public Library Of Cincinnati & Hamilton CountyDani McClain's first book, We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood, was recently published and she was named the next…
-
Local author Randy Overbeck (Leave No Child Behind) is out with his second novel, this time delving into the world of murder mysteries/ghost stories/touch…
-
Don Tassone left the corporate world to dedicate his time to creative writing and teaching. He recently released his third collection of short stories…
-
A.J. Ullman is a local writer, lawyer, and nurse practitioner whose latest novel is set during Cincinnati's April 2001 race riots. He's with Barbara Gray…
-
Authors John and Lottie Christian have long been influenced by Scottish, Irish and English cultures. Joining our Barbara Gray, they discuss their new…
-
Cincinnatian Arthur C. Jett owns his own trucking company and has taken up both painting and writing on the side. Earlier this year, he released his…
-
Andrew Watts is a former naval officer and helicopter pilot from Cincinnati who has become a successful author and veterans' advocate. His latest book is…