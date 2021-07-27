local film

-
After a successful first year, the Cindependent Film Festival will be back in 2019 and they are now seeking submissions. Event spokesperson Jack Crumley…
-
Independent filmmakers have a new outlet for their works with the start of the Cindependent Film Festival, coming to the Woodward Theatre at the end of…
-
A locally-produced film about the Underground Railroad will be feted at a fun fundraiser at the Cincinnati Art Museum on March 18. Joining Elaine Diehl to…
-
Cincinnati is one of the "characters" in the locally-produced film 75, which tells the stories of families impacted by the current heroin epidemic.…
-
Eleven years ago, in a class on relationships at the Findlay Street Neighborhood House in the West End, a group of African American teenagers was asked…