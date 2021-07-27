-
Cincinnati area police officers and their loved ones gathered Friday to honor the fallen and those still on duty. Police Memorial Week ceremonies started…
-
Rising Sun Police Chief David Hewitt is being remembered for his deep love for his children and stepchildren and his passion for traditional bow…
-
Rising Sun, Ind., Police Chief David Hewitt died Wednesday morning following a single vehicle accident. Hewitt is the area's sixth officer to die in…
-
Clermont County is honoring Det. Bill Brewer, the sheriff's deputy shot and killed in the line of duty last weekend. During funeral services Friday he was…
-
The last few weeks have been difficult for first responders around Cincinnati. Five local law enforcement officers have died. A Clermont County sheriff's…
-
Clermont County prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy and wounding another deputy during…
-
One Clermont County Sheriff's deputy was killed and another wounded during a 12-hour, overnight standoff east of Cincinnati.The sheriff's office says the…
-
Officers from around the country will attend the visitation and funeral services for Sonny Kim. The Cincinnati Police officer was killed last Friday in…
-
Two hundred firefighters from Columbus and other local departments will be working in Cincinnati on Wednesday so that local firefighters can attend the…