Lucinda Williams

    Music
    The Blues: 3/17/18 show
    This week's blues show, Saturday, March 17th at 11pm, starts off with another song from the new Jimi Hendrix studio release, Both Sides of the Sky. This…
    Music
    The Blues: 4.8.17 show
    This week's show which airs at 11pm on Saturday, April 8th, features musicians who'll be appearing in Cincinnati and two musicians who recently passed…
    Music
    The Blues: 1.21.17
    While I was dusting this morning at home, I saw a few cds that I hadn't heard for awhile, so they'll start off this week's blues show that'll air on…
    Music
    The Blues: 6.18.16 show
    This week's show starts off with one of my favorites, Leon Russell's "A Song for You." In the first set you'll also hear from Garland Jeffreys, Jonell…