-
A four-day art display will light up Cincinnati later this month. Blink will feature projecting mapping on different buildings and structures in…
-
There are new details about one of the displays at Cincinnati's inaugural Blink festival. Architects of Air will set up an exhibit at Washington Park.…
-
Here's a holiday gift for Cincinnati TV viewers: Plenty of chances to see the last "Lumenocity" concert by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati…
-
A planned Lumenocity-style light and art festival will span 20 city blocks and four days next October. Organizers say BLINK Cincinnati could attract half…
-
A large-scale projection light show is being planned for next year. Lumenocity ended its popular light-mapping program with a fourth and final production…
-
The Cincinnati Symphony's fourth and final light and music show runs this weekend. "Lumenocity: Re-Imagine" is being held indoors this year because of…
-
The fourth Lumenocity light and music show this weekend presents new challenges – instead of capturing the sights and sounds outside Music Hall, radio and…
-
Lumenocity, the unique marriage of light and music that has filled Washington Park and illuminated Music Hall the last few summers, will end its run…
-
The popular light and music show Lumenocity will be back for a fourth and final year. The twist this year is that the show is going indoors.With Music…
-
WVXU sister station WGUC at 90.9 FM is broadcasting Friday night's Lumenocity concert live. The broadcast begins at 8:30 p.m. The station will broadcast…