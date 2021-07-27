-
-
1967 is known as the Summer of Love for the changing social culture and music scene. On August 12, a concert celebrating 50 years since that summer will…
-
Play It Forward, the local foundation supporting musicians in times of need, is paying tribute to the late, great blues/rock/country artist Lonnie Mack.…
-
Exactly a year after his death, local musicians will celebrate the life of legendary guitarist Lonnie Mack on April 21 at Madison Theater.Called…
-
John Aulabaugh is an alt-country/rock n’ roll singer and storyteller who will be in concert at Covington’s Madison Theater on April 18. He recently spoke…
-
Mike Breen, the music editor for CityBeat, recently visited our studio to talk with Jim Nolan about the nominees for the 18th Annual Cincinnati…