-
A manatee named "Truffleshuffle" returns to his native waters in Florida soon after undergoing rehabilitation at the Cincinnati Zoo. Truffleshuffle became…
-
There's a new manatee at the Cincinnati Zoo's Manatee Springs. Daphne arrived last night from Florida. Zoo Director Thane Maynard says she's only 1 and…
-
Three orphaned manatee calves are settling in nicely to their new home at the Cincinnati Zoo. Pippen, Matthew and Miles arrived last week from SeaWorld…
-
Two manatees are back in Florida and three new ones are now receiving care at the Cincinnati Zoo.Betsy and BamBam returned to Florida this week. The…
-
"You say 'goodbye,' I say 'hello.'"The Cincinnati Zoo is welcoming a new addition to its Manatee Springs exhibit. A two-year-old male named "BamBam" is…
-
A young, female manatee named "Woodstock" is the newest addition to the Cincinnati Zoo. The 900-pound, two-year-old arrived Friday from the Columbus…