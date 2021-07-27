-
Residents of the Springdale retirement community Maple Knoll Village have been busier than usual lately. They've been onstage with Lion King performers in…
-
WMKV-FM (89.3) turns back the clock 75 years Thursday to broadcast radio bulletins and news reports about the World War II Normandy invasion on June 6,…
-
Technology is helping to bridge the gap between a growing elderly population and a shortage of doctors. One local retirement community has created an…
-
Too often the first contact medical school students have with older adults is in the hospital, the emergency room and at nursing homes. Consequently they…
-
Thanks to high-definition cameras, monitors and advances in communications technology, and driven by a growing shortage of physicians, telehealth is…
-
Except for a small sign the "Innovation Collaboratory House" looks like any other villa at Maple Knoll Village. But walk inside and it's anything…