8:15 p.m. update Friday March 9: Just heard from Mark Heyne. He says he's "changing careers." His comments added to story below."Cincinnati Edition" host…
Cincinnati Public Radio says farewell to Cincinnati Edition host, Mark Heyne, who has resigned from 91.7 WVXU to pursue new opportunities.Heyne, a member…
Art Academy of Cincinnati and University of Cincinnati DAAP alumnus Mitchell Sipus works with governments and large corporations to create positive…
Cincinnati Edition, the daily talk show produced by Cincinnati Public Radio’s 91.7 WVXU (and heard on 91.7, 88.5 WMUB ), has named veteran news reporter…