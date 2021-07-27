-
The next great business leaders may be working on their sales pitches at an elementary school near you. Cincinnati Public Schools launched its Vision 2020…
-
Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Mary Ronan announced Thursday she will retire on August 1, 2017.Her decision comes after the district…
-
Many students often hate to take home a bad report card and that is the case now for many Ohio school superintendents including Cincinnati's Mary…
-
School district report cards are out from the state and they aren't very complimentary.Cincinnati Public earned two C's, one D and six F's. CPS isn't…
-
Cincinnati Public School students head back to class next week. Today Superintendent Mary Ronan opened the year with the annual State of the Schools…
-
The state of Cincinnati Public Schools is good but challenges are expected moving forward. That's the message today from Superintendent Mary Ronan.CPS is…