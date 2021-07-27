-
UPDATE 11:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 20: Only two new series – the B Positive sitcom and The Equalizer revival with Queen Latifah – will premiere in CBS'…
-
Here's what we know about TV series renewals and cancellations before the broadcast networks announce their fall TV lineups next week.Most popular shows…
-
So far, so good. One month into the TV season – and before the final three shows premiere this week -- the networks haven't canceled a single show.And…
-
Not only did Diana Maria Riva learn to act in Cincinnati, she also did some teaching – perfect preparation for her role on Matt LeBlanc's new CBS "Man…
-
Here's your Fall TV guide, as the season kicks off tonight with the first Thursday night NFL game.My list includes: Thumbnail descriptions for the 20 new…
-
After great buzz a year ago, "Supergirl" was sent to the CW by CBS Tuesday and replaced with a new high testosterone lineup featuring Kevin James, Matt…