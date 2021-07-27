-
Cincinnati City Council will meet in a special session Friday to discuss passing a mask ordinance. Mayor John Cranley says it's in response to rising…
Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney is resigning his position to take a similar job in Virginia Beach, Virginia.Duhaney told Mayor John Cranley about…
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's much anticipated guidelines for reopening parts of the state's economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have been…
Somewhere between 1,300 and 1,700 employees with the city of Cincinnati could be temporarily laid off as the city faces a huge budget shortfall because of…
Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney sent a two-paragraph email to the mayor and council members Friday predicting massive problems for the city…
Some American cities may get money from a federal stimulus bill to pay first responders and health care workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. But…
Cincinnati is making financial plans in case the city faces an extreme economic downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City council will be asked…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said there'll be a special city council meeting Friday related to the COVID-19 crisis. Cranley told council members…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Friday it was only a matter of time before there were local cases of COVID-19 - the city now has four. He said there…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley sent his budget proposal Thursday to City Council members for their consideration.Cranley made a little more than $3 million…