-
This 1928 Wurlitzer pipe organ can be yours for the right price.Media Heritage, the local nonprofit broadcasting history archives, is looking for someone…
-
Snarfie R. Dog, Hattie the Witch, Teaser the Mouse, the Treehouse and the Castle… If you loved Larry Smith's puppets, you need to see the collection on…
-
Confessions from the "Remembering Radio's Rock Rivalries" panel discussion at the downtown public library Sunday:--WEBN-FM's Jay Gilbert was the person…
-
Cincinnati's long and accomplished broadcast history is being celebrated in a new exhibit at the main branch of the Public Library of Cincinnati and…
-
From the "Uncle Al Show" to WKRQ-FM and "WKRP in Cincinnati," memorabilia from Cincinnati's rich broadcasting legacy will be on display at the main Public…
-
The National Voice Of America Museum Of Broadcasting is preparing for the 75th anniversary of the VOA, which started broadcasting Feb. 1, 1942 as part of…
-
Judy Perkins (Sinclair), the last of the original "Midwestern Hayride" stars, will be remembered at a memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Maple Knoll…
-
Veteran broadcaster Nick Clooney was surprised Monday with an award acknowledging his efforts to preserve Greater Cincinnati radio and TV history.Clooney,…