-
You'll have to wait three more months to see WKRC-TV's new late afternoon anchor team of Meghan Mongillo and Adam Clements.Mongillo was heading to the…
-
The TV ratings "sweeps" period starts Thursday Oct. 27 with still no WCPO-TV news director after eight months, and no WKRC-TV chief meteorologist to…
-
With February sweeps ending Wednesday, viewers soon will start seeing local TV news changes.Again WKRC-TV was first for all local weekday newscasts in the…
-
Former WXIX-TV morning news anchor Meghan Mongillo returns to Cincinnati TV in March as weekend anchor on WKRC-TV (Channel 12). And she can’t wait.“I…