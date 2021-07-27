Metro funding

-
Hamilton County commissioners say they will not support a one cent sales tax increase to benefit mass transit. In a letter to the Southwest Ohio Regional…
-
The SORTA board was to vote Wednesday morning to discuss whether to ask Hamilton County taxpayers for money. But the chair says they will not consider a…
-
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) will decide July 25 at 9 a.m. in a special meeting whether to put a sales tax levy on the Hamilton…
-
A new report backs up fears that Metro faces a significant deficit over the next 10 years. It also comes as the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority…
-
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority will ask Hamilton County voters to approve a sales tax next year. SORTA board members approved the plan…
-
The Cincinnati agency in charge of Metro is projecting a $3 million deficit for 2018 with bigger losses going forward.The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit…
-
Cincinnati Council has approved an ordinance that would allow the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) to sell advertising on bus benches to…
-
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority told a Cincinnati Council committee Tuesday it has a broken funding formula and it is looking to fix the…
-
A survey hints at a sales tax ballot issue from the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority. SORTA asked a sampling of Hamilton County residents if they…
-
When it comes to making use of available resources to deliver public transportation, the Cincinnati bus system is tops compared to 11 peer cities. That's…