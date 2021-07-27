-
Last weekend, Ohio's two U.S. Senators, Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman, separately toured the detention camps on the border with Mexico…
-
President Trump is threatening to close the U.S.-Mexico border in response to a recent surge of people crossing illegally. In speaking to reporters about the proposal this past weekend, he said a shutdown could include “all trade.” Such a move would have a significant impact on Ohio, which has Mexico as its second-largest trading partner after Canada.
-
The Kentucky National Guard is deploying five soldiers to the U.S. Mexico border.
-
Saad Ghosn, founder of SOS Art, is curating the current exhibit at the Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Voices from Oaxaca, Social and Cultural Reflections.…
-
Ciudad Juárez was once known as Mexico?'s deadliest city, while its cross-border neighbor, El Paso, Texas, was considered the safest city in America.…