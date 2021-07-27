-
A new study suggests girls who reach puberty at earlier ages may be at greater risk for migraine headaches. Vincent Martin, M.D., with UC's College of…
-
The pain can be debilitating. The symptoms include nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. Tens of millions of Americans lose sleep and work and have…
-
There’s more to getting rid of headaches than just using painkillers; researchers at the University of Cincinnati confirmed there is a link between diet…
-
A new report from University of Cincinnati researchers is drawing a connection between asthma and migraines. Dr. Vincent Martin with the Division of…
-
Migraine sufferers who also deal with allergies and hay fever have more severe headaches than those who do not.Those are the results of a study released…
-
If you've ever blamed the weather for a splitting headache, you might be right. A new University of Cincinnati study finds that lightning may affect the…