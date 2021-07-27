-
Members of the Mill Creek Alliance and Tri-State Trails are making final preparations for Saturday's "Canoes and Conversations." A short canoe trip and…
Clearing once-contaminated sites along the Mill Creek and redeveloping them is a slow and expensive process. For those who live in communities like South…
Despite vast improvements in water quality, the Mill Creek still gets a bad rap. A pilot program launching this week aims to remove additional trash from…
A group actively cleaning up the Mill Creek describes the stream as a "diamond in the rough" and wants to encourage the communities lining it to take…
In 1996, the environmental group American Rivers included the Mill Creek on its list of America's Most Endangered Rivers. But thanks in large part to the…
When the Ohio River floods, water backs up into other rivers and streams including the Little Miami, Licking, and the Mill Creek. Cincinnati has…
The Mill Creek is a 28-mile long urban river that begins in West Chester, runs though Cincinnati and flows into the Ohio River, just west of downtown. It…
The 15th annual Ohio River Paddlefest takes place this Saturday. Known as America's largest paddling trip, this year's Paddlefest has a new 9 mile course,…
The Lower Mill Creek Partial Remedy Project (LMCPR) is already over budget, according to Hamilton County’s utility monitor.Dave Meyer told the Hamilton…
A new section of the Mill Creek Trail through South Cumminsville is now open. It connects the east side of the Mill Creek Bridge to Beekman…