Tri-State Trails secures more funding for Mill Creek Greenway, West Side connections

A national initiative is investing in Cincinnati’s shared-use trail system to help close gaps on the West Side.

Tri-State Trails recently received a $550,000 grant from Reimagining the Civic Commons to advance the Mill Creek Greenway section of the CROWN loop.

The Mill Creek Greenway will eventually link Northside, South Cumminsville, Millvale, and Lower Price Hill to the citywide trail system.

Tri-State Trails Executive Director Wade Johnston says expanding the 3.5-mile section on the West Side will reconnect neighborhoods that were cut off from each other by the construction of the 1-74 and I-75 highways in the mid-1900s.

“As we think about, how can we ensure that our trail network is equitable and accessible to a variety of different socioeconomic backgrounds, it's really important that we prioritize making connections to communities that have not had access,” Johnston said.

Johnston says existing infrastructure does not make it easy for pedestrians or bikers to move from the West Side to Downtown or Uptown, two employment hubs.

“If you think about the main thoroughfares that go to the West Side — River Road, the Western Hills Viaduct, Hopple Street Viaduct — these are all really big roadways that are intimidating for people to walk and bike on,” Johnston said. “By connecting our trails to these communities with really high-quality trail facilities, we know that it will encourage people to bike and walk more.”

The expanded West Side trail would also provide access to three public greenspaces: Salway Park and the Mill Creek Greenway, Lick Run Greenway, and the Ohio River Trail West.

“Our goal is that we can connect it all and make it a really vibrant public space — much like the Wasson Way and the Ohio River Trail — so that people are using it,” Johnston said.

The eastern half of the CROWN loop, which includes the Wasson Way and the Ohio River Trail, is almost fully-funded. Johnston estimates it will be completed in 2029. That means people will be able to walk, bike and wheel on a trail from Uptown to the Wasson Way, the Little Miami Trail, the Ohio River Trail, the Lunken Airport trail and back to Downtown.

He says focus is now on linking the eastern half with the western half to finish the loop, and connecting people with places and each other.

“We're not just thinking of the status quo of 'Let's put the asphalt down and the trail is done,' ” Johnston said. “We're thinking about how the trail is a transformative public space that encourages people from all different backgrounds to interact with each other where they might not have an opportunity to otherwise, and realize some of the benefits like discouraging the feeling of loneliness in our community, strengthening democracy in our community, just by having the opportunity to interact with people who don't look like you in a beautiful public space.”