Tri-State hiking trails to check out this fall

Fall is a great time for hiking as the leaves are turning and the weather has cooled off. There are many great spots in the Tri-State, from Red River Gorge to Glen Helen Nature Preserve. But there are also lesser-known trails that offer hidden wonders.

Husband and wife Patrick Burns and Peggy Juengling Burns decided to start a blog, Footpaths, to share their love of hiking and their many adventures. It is filled with photos and detailed descriptions of their discoveries. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss great locations for fall hiking and trails that are accessible to all individuals.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

