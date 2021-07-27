-
Construction is nearly ready to begin on the final two phases of the Licking River Greenway Trail.Covington Parks and Recreation Manager Rosie Santos says…
-
Hitting the trail for a long trek, then relaxing by the fire is a great way to build confidence and bond with other hikers. Now Great Parks of Hamilton…
-
Adventurer, author and speaker Jeff Alt has been offering humorous life lessons from the trail for two decades. His first book, "A Walk for Sunshine,"…
-
Mammoth Cave is one of the most popular national parks, and a favorite of hikers and families from the tristate area. But how much do you know about the…
-
This interview originally aired May 8, 2015.The new book, Walking Cincinnati, by Danny Korman and Katie Meyer, is a guide through the historical,…
-
This show originally aired October 24, 2014.Greater Cincinnati is home to hidden experiences and amazing vistas for those willing to get out and do a bit…
-
When Beth Alt'?s brother tragically dies, her husband Jeff convinces Beth that a nice long hike was just what she needed. So the two of them set off on a…
-
Even as winter sets in, that’s no reason not to get outside for some fresh air and exercise. Joining Thane Maynard this weekend is Tammy York, author of…
-
It’s a beautiful time of year to get out into nature, maybe take a hike or camp out for a night or two. One of the most popular locations for folks around…