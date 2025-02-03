Clermont County Park District makes adventure accessible with free gear loan program

A new program in Clermont County aims to make outdoor adventure more accessible. The Park District started a free hiking gear loan initiative at Clingman Park, where people can check out backpacks, sleeping bags, cooking stoves, and field guides for no cost.

Community Engagement Manager Kara Luggen says activities like camping or backpacking can be expensive.

“We're trying to break down that financial barrier that a lot of people have to getting into recreating outdoors," Luggen said. "Upfront costs alone for a backpack is somewhere between $200 to $300 — that's just to carry your stuff.”

The program has nine backpacks available, ranging from a 66-liter bag to youth sizes. Luggen says that’s so people of all experience levels can use the gear.

“We had a mom call as she was really interested in doing this with her son,” Luggen said. “One of her biggest concerns of having him go out and do backcountry camping or hiking [was] just that all the money that it would cost to help support this new hobby that he had.”

Isabel Nissley / WVXU The free gear rental program includes camping stoves, hiking poles and hammocks, which are stored at Clingman Park in Batavia.

RELATED: NKY nonprofit buys 350-acre property on Ohio River for conservation, recreation

Once people rent the gear, they can use it anywhere — not just in Clermont County. The first person to borrow a backpack took it on a seven-day backcountry camping trip in Hawaii.

The Park District tracks where each pack goes.

“They are equipped with AirTags so that we can keep a map of where they've traveled to, so that we can have an idea of just how far our impact is really reaching out there with our tiny little Clermont County Park District,” Luggen said.

Anyone who is at least 18 years old with an ID can borrow gear for up to two weeks. People do not have to live in Clermont County to participate in the program.

Luggen says the goal is to get more people outside and into nature.

“[We’re] trying to give them as many tools as they can to be able to enter the field of outdoor recreation and enjoy it,” Luggen said.

The Park District rents the gear out of the Anspach Visitor Center in Clingman Park, 2156 US-50, Batavia.