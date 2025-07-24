How to beat the heat during summer hikes; plus, the best local trails
Summer can be a great time for hiking: The kids are off school, people are taking vacation, and the daylight lasts longer.
But it also can be the hottest time of year to explore the outdoors.
On Cincinnati Edition, we get tips for staying safe while hiking in the heat as we also talk about some of the best trails in the Tri-State to explore.
Guests:
- Patrick Burns, Footpaths blogger
- Mark Allen, statewide trails administrator, Ohio Department of Natural Resources
- Allen Hurst, trails manager, Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
