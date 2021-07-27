minority inclusion

-
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black is asking council to delay implementation of the responsible bidder and local hire contracting requirements.A federal…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black went before City Council Wednesday and forcefully denied misusing city funds or retaliating against a police captain…
The National Minority Supplier Development Council'?s annual conference, the largest gathering of minority-owned companies in the country, takes place…
Cincinnati is moving ahead with plans to create a new department of Economic Inclusion. Council could approve the new department and director position…
UPDATE:Mayor John Cranley said this morning he has enough votes on city council to spend $175,000 on a consultant to study the city's minority contracting…
Cincinnati leaders are pledging to involve more minority contractors in real estate developments that receive some city subsidy. Mayor John Cranley and…