Furloughs, job eliminations and suspended print publications – the stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted Greater Cincinnati media…
"Extended and extreme revenue challenges … as a result of government mandated shutdowns due to COVID-19" prompted staff terminations at Hubbard radio…
After 15 years on WKRQ-FM (101.9), Holly Morgan has moved down the hall to sister Hubbard station WREW-AM (Mix 94.9) to co-host mornings with Sandy…
Mix 94.9 raises funds for the U.S. Marines Corps Reserves Toys for Tots today during its third annual "Toys for Tunes" on-air campaign.Listeners can call…