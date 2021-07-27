MLK holiday

-
Honoring Martin Luther King Day:The Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers have been performing their 5-part gospel harmonies around the Greater Cincinnati…
Honoring Martin Luther King Day:A reading from the late Dr. Maya Angelou of her poem "It's Sacred: Church." Our last interview with Dr. Angelou was about…
Honoring Martin Luther King Day:Omope Carter Daboiku is a local artist and storyteller, currently serving as the Artist-in-Residence at the Paul Laurence…
Honoring Martin Luther King Day:Roberta Schultz reviews the book Lynching and Mob Violence in Ohio, 1772-1938 (Published by McFarland), written by David…
With snow crunching underfoot, two snare drums kept the beat as people sang "We Shall Overcome" and marched nearly three-quarters of a mile to commemorate…
More than fifty years have passed since the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. gave his ?I Have a Dream? speech during the March on Washington. While we have…
Steve Milloy, director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Chorale, sits down with Anne Arenstein to preview their MLK Day Commemorative Program at Music Hall…
A breakfast and prayer service start off Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr Day events. The celebration culminates with a program at Music Hall.MLK Coalition…
The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program, presented by the local MLK Coaltion, happens Monday, January 19 at Music Hall. Joining Jim Stump to talk…
August 28, 2013 at 2pmIn honor of the 50th Anniversary Of The March On Washington, we present live, anchored coverage of the event in Washington D.C. by…