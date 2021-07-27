-
Local blues pianist Ben Levin will perform a very special concert with former Muddy Waters sideman and collaborator, "Steady Rollin'" Bob Margolin. Ron…
This week on The Blues, Saturday, October 21st, at 11pm, you'll hear a conversation with Ben Levin and Ron Esposito recorded in WVXU's studio on Monday,…
This week's blues show on Saturday night, March 18th at 11pm, starts off with Joe Louis Walker who's playing Jazz Fest the first Sunday, 4/30. The rest of…
The headliners of this year’s 32nd Annual Chicago Blues Festival will include Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal Trio, Toronzo Cannon, Syl Johnson, Clarence Carter,…
I got an email this morning from the Morganfield Foundation in Chicago. The group was established to try to save legendary bluesman Muddy Waters’ home on…