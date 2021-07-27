-
A world-famous archeologist who will speak in Cincinnati this week says learning about the past can lead to a good future. Egyptologist Zahi Hawass says…
-
Cody Hefner from the Cincinnati Museum Center tells about the Mummies of the World exhibit running through April 26, 2015.
-
The next major exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center is Mummies of the World, the largest exhibition of real mummies and related artifacts ever…
-
Hatshepsut - the daughter of a general who usurped Egypt's throne and a mother with ties to the previous dynasty - successfully negotiated a path from the…
-
The Cincinnati Museum Center is preparing for its next big exhibit. Under the watchful eye of actors portraying security officers, Museum employees…