Visionaries + Voices, Cincinnati's all-inclusive arts creation space, is perpetually busy with studio activities, exhibitions, murals, and more. Barbara…
Twenty-two historic murals have been painstakingly cleaned, restored and are ready to go back on public display when Union Terminal reopens this weekend.…
Updated 4:20 p.m.This summer, Fiona the hippo will join the likes of Ezzard Charles, Rosemary Clooney, Jim Tarbell and other noteworthy Cincinnatians by…
Several downtown buildings are in for a new paint job this summer as ArtWorks spends its 21st year making Cincinnati more colorful and in turn, more…
ArtWorks, the creative arts organization behind many of the local murals, the famous Big Pig Gig, and which employs a cadre of young apprentices each…
Nine murals created by art deco artist Winold Reiss have been installed and rededicated outside the Duke Energy Convention Center. The murals were first…
Summer in Cincinnati is peak season for the artistic endeavors of ArtWorks. Along with their iconic murals, there are two other programs happening this…
Crews are building the foundations that will support nine historic murals heading to the Duke Energy Convention Center from the Cincinnati/Northern…
By the end of March, nine historic, mosaic murals will likely have been relocated from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to the Duke…
Some historic murals at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will soon be relocated to the Duke Energy Convention Center.Airport CEO…