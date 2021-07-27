-
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters will not only re-try the murder case against former University of Cincinnati Police officer Ray Tensing, but…
-
Former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing will face trial on November 16 on a charge of murder.The murder charge stems from the July 19…
-
A hand-cuffed Ray Tensing appeared in a Hamilton County Common Pleas courtroom Thursday morning and entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder and…
-
A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for murder in the shooting death of Samuel DuBose in a…
-
On a cold, drizzly fall afternoon in 1958, a trio of duck hunters stumbled on the charred remains of Cincinnati resident Louise Bergen. When investigators…
-
Back in the 1890’s, Pearl Bryan was brutally murdered in one of the more grisly, yet fascinating, crimes in Kentucky history. That story is now recounted…
-
Cincinnati Magazine’s Associate Managing Editor Amy Brownlee has a fascinating article in the October issue about the 2009 murder of 17 year-old Travis…