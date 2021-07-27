-
Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park will be the place for music lovers the weekend of May 8-9 when The National presents their Homecoming festival…
Newport's Mentoring Plus is a small nonprofit supporting local high school students needing academic help but also providing a safe haven for friendship,…
The Whispering Beard Folk Festival, celebrating its 12th year, is leaving the communal atmosphere of Friendship, Indiana for the big city party vibe of…
Featuring more than 20 new acts, the Bellwether Music Festival returns with a change of venue August 9-10, with an array of great music and fun activities…
50 musical acts at 7 venues over a 2-day period.That is exactly what you can experience at the North By Northside festival --- happening this Memorial Day…
Local early music musician Christopher Wilke and his group, The Caladrian Ensemble, will be part of the upcoming Cincinnati Early Music Celebration,…
Blues rock legend Delbert McClinton is coming to Cincinnati to headline the 2018 Cincy Blues Fest. The man behind "Givin' It Up For Your Love" among many,…
One of the most anticipated local music festivals of the year is Summermusik from the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra. Anne Arenstein finds out what the…
The 3rd Annual Nowhere Else Festival, a celebration of music and art, held on the Clinton County property of acclaimed band Over the Rhine, happens again…
Cincinnati native and acclaimed musician Bryce Dessner and his band, The National, are hosting a weekend of music and art from April 26-29 in downtown's…