Matt Zory is a bassist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and an acclaimed photographer who has been documenting the renovation of the CSO's home,…
Cincinnati officials say with the upcoming renovations at Music Hall, the pedestrian bridge between that building and the Town Center Garage will also be…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced Wednesday he is appointing former Mayor Roxanne Qualls to the Music Hall Revitalization Company board. Cranley…
Work continues to complete the funding puzzle to renovate Cincinnati's Music Hall. 3CDC is helping with the project. President Steve Leeper spoke to city…
More than a thousand people, most of them in favor of putting a sales tax increase on the ballot, turned out at the first of two public hearings on the…
If the group "Save our Icons" has its way, Hamilton County residents will be able to cast a ballot in November on a proposed 9-year 0.25% sales tax to pay…
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee will likely approve a lease agreement Monday to allow the long awaited renovation of Music Hall to move…