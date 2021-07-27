-
The Queen City Opera is part of a summertime collaboration with the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center, the MYCincinnati Youth Orchestra,…
-
The diverse westside neighborhood of East Price Hill is seeing a transformation along Warsaw Avenue with arts as its impetus and led by the organization…
-
Art and music have long been drivers for community development and there's a celebration of this coming to Price Hill on August 3 & 4. MYCincinnati and…
-
Applications for the next Artist-in-Residence for this summer's Price Hill Creative Community Festival are now available. Eddy Kwon from MYCincinnati…
-
MYCincinnati, Price Hill’s youth orchestra, is celebrating 5 years of music, rehearsals, and public performances. With a look at the last five years, the…
-
MYCincinnati, the music program for young people in Price Hill, has two exciting projects taking place, including a CD of lullabies recorded in…
-
Price Hill-based MYCincinnati (Music for Youth in Cincinnati) is a renowned free youth orchestra program for urban children. They learn violin, viola,…
-
Violinist Eddy Kwon is one of the current Cincinnati Arts Ambassadors and the results of his award will be on display this month when the MYCincinnati…