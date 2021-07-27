-
National Poetry Month: Barbara Gray speaks with local poet Don Bogen about his latest collection, Immediate Song.
-
National Poetry Month: Local physician and poet Brian Volck reads his poem Why Dogs are Better Than People from his collection Fresh Becomes Word.
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Barbara Gray leads a roundtable conversation with three local poets who discuss how their diverse backgrounds provide…
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: a conversation and reading with poet and publisher of Dos Madre Press, Robert Murphy, about his new book, Among the…
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: our contributor and poet Roberta Schultz recites Forbidden Fruit from her chapbook, Songs from the Shaper’s Harp.
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Ohio’s 2018 Poet of the Year Susan Glassmeyer joins Barbara Gray for a conversation about her work as a therapist and…
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Our literary contributor Kelly Blewett speaks with Linwood Rumney about his life and his collection entitled Abandoned…
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Local poet Dick Hague reads The Beast of Beer from his book Beasts, River, Drunk Men, Garden, Burst and Light:…
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Acclaimed Paul Laurence Dunbar scholar and University of Dayton professor emeritus Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin joins…
-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Local poet and president of Fountain Square Publishing, Jinny Powers Berten, joins us to read her poem, That Dog from…