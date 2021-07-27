-
Cincinnati officials on Friday launched its annual Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP), and this year it will focus on Camp Washington and South…
Cincinnati officials announced Tuesday say this year's neighborhood enhancement program will focus on East Westwood, Westwood and the West End. The…
NOTE: This program originally aired on April 9, 2014. We continue our discussion on the Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP), and how local community…
Cincinnati officials have announced that East Price Hill and Walnut Hills have been selected for this year’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program. The two…
Carthage and Mt. Airy are the two newest communities targeted for Cincinnati's Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP). Beginning March 1, police,…