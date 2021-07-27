-
One Day At A Time. That's the name of Netflix's revival of a 1975 sitcom which CBS will broadcast this fall, since its own shows haven't resumed…
-
One year ago, Hollywood rolled into Middletown so director Ron Howard could film the final week of Hillbilly Elegy.Oscar-winners Glenn Close and Amy Adams…
-
As part of its Strong Black Lead initiative, Netflix has added the archives of seven 1990's Black sitcoms: Sister, Sister; Moesha; Girlfriends; The Game;…
-
Last Friday, Emily Landon, chief infectious disease epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine garnered headlines for a comment she made about those…
-
Jo Ellen Pellman is going to The Prom on Netflix, and look who's going with her -- Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key,…
-
A dozen new primetime TV series – 66% of the 18 new shows – arrive this week as broadcasters cling to the arcane notion of a "premiere week" immediately…
-
Director Ron Howard's adaptation of the memoir Hillbilly Elegy for Netflix will come to author J.D. Vance's hometown Aug. 5 to film for four days.…
-
Academy Award-nominated Yellow Springs filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert’s latest documentary about Fuyao Glass America will soon be available...
-
Yes, it's true: All the visits to Middletown by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard were to scope out locations for his Hillbilly Elegy movie based on J.D.…
-
Actor Gabriel Basso (The Whole Truth) will star in Hillbilly Elegy as "J.D. Wade," the fictionalized name for J.D. Vance, who wrote the book of the same…