Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will present its Season of the Woman in 2019-20, featuring women in traditional male roles (such as Hamlet and Sherlock…
With the first production of the 2018-19 season completed, what's coming to the stage of the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company? Artistic Director Brian Isaac…
The 2018-19 season at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park features a new, locally-produced King Records production, plus shows from or inspired by Stephen…
The 2017-18 season from the Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) encompasses a diverse range of performances from modern dance to a Food Network star to a…
Hamilton's Fitton Center for the Arts is kicking off a new season of exhibits, events and classes with a free community party on Friday, August 18.…
The 2016-17 Broadway in Cincinnati season has been announced, and it's a mix of fresh-from-New York productions (Something Rotten, Matilda the Musical,…
Cincinnati’s New Edgecliff Theatre opens its 2015-16 season on September 17 at their new home on the Urban Artifact property in Northside.Jim Stump,…
Genevieve Miller Holt, general manager for Broadway in Cincinnati, previews the 2015-16 season, which includes “Newsies,” ‘Pippin,” and “Kinky Boots,”…
Sara Clark, the artistic associate director at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, joins our Jim Stump with a preview of the theater’s Shakespeare in the Park…
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park recently announced the line-up for its 2015 - 2016 season, which includes world-premiere comedies, beloved dramas,…